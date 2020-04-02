CarMax Posts Strong Sales Growth Through Early March

CarMax (NYSE: KMX) enjoyed solid business momentum right before the COVID-19 paused most retailing traffic in mid-March.

The used-auto retailer said on Thursday that revenue jumped 11% thanks to a 15% spike in volume. Both figures represented improvements on the prior quarter's metrics and contributed to record fourth-quarter results. CarMax's profitability held steady too, as it booked $2,200 of profit per sale. "We are very pleased to report record used vehicle sales and earnings per share for both our fourth quarter and the full year," CEO Bill Nash said in a press release.

Image source: Getty Images.

Trends changed dramatically in the days following the close of the fiscal year on Feb. 29, as consumers began to follow increasingly stringent stay-at-home routines. "The coronavirus situation within the U.S. has rapidly escalated and sales have dropped significantly" since mid-March, executives said.

CarMax has bulked up its cash holdings and reduced outflows as it prepares to endure a potentially prolonged pause in most retailing operations. Its e-commerce platform is now available in over half of its sales footprint, though, so more customers might take advantage of the ability to process used car purchases entirely from home.

10 stocks we like better than CarMax

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and CarMax wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Demitrios Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends CarMax. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.