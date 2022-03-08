CarMax (KMX) Stock Moves -0.06%: What You Should Know

CarMax (KMX) closed at $99.95 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.06% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the used car dealership chain had lost 5.28% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 9.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.24% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CarMax as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CarMax to post earnings of $1.41 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 11.02%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.8 billion, up 51.02% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CarMax. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.26% lower within the past month. CarMax currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note CarMax's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.68. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.76, so we one might conclude that CarMax is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that KMX has a PEG ratio of 0.86. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. KMX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.33 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

