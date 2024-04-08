CarMax (KMX) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect CarMax (KMX) to post quarterly earnings of $0.45 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. Revenues are expected to be $5.79 billion, up 1.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 3.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some CarMax metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales- Wholesale vehicles' should come in at $1.05 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales- Used vehicles' of $4.57 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.9%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Other' reaching $157.77 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.8%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Other sales and revenues- Extended protection plan revenues' will reach $98.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross Profit per Unit - Used vehicles gross profit' stands at $2,255.06. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2,277.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of stores - Total' should arrive at 245. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 240.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross Profit per Unit - Wholesale vehicles gross profit' will reach $1,055.19. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1,187.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue per vehicle retailed (ASP) - Wholesale vehicles' will likely reach $8.31 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $8.3 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Unit sales - Wholesale vehicles' to reach 125,674. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 120,330 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Unit sales - Used vehicles' at 173,666. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 169,884 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Unit sales - Total vehicles' to come in at 299,340. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 290,214 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue per vehicle retailed (ASP) - Used vehicles' will reach $26.28 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $26.6 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for CarMax here>>>



Over the past month, CarMax shares have recorded returns of -0.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KMX will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

CarMax, Inc. (KMX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

