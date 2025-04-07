CarMax (KMX) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that CarMax (KMX) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.64 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 100% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $5.97 billion, increasing 6.1% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 3.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some CarMax metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- Wholesale vehicles' will reach $1.02 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.1%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales- Other' will reach $169.69 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.6%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales- Used vehicles' will likely reach $4.78 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Other sales and revenues- Extended protection plan revenues' stands at $109.79 million. The estimate points to a change of +12% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross Profit per Unit - Used vehicles gross profit' should come in at $2,279.36. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2,251 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross Profit per Unit - Wholesale vehicles gross profit' will reach $1,080.56. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1,120 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue per vehicle retailed (ASP) - Used vehicles' of $25.75 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $25.99 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of stores - Total' reaching 250. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 245.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue per vehicle retailed (ASP) - Wholesale vehicles' to reach $8.01 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $8.03 thousand.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Unit sales - Wholesale vehicles' should arrive at 126,557. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 115,546 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Unit sales - Used vehicles' at 182,417. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 172,057 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Unit sales - Total vehicles' to come in at 308,974. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 287,603 in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for CarMax here>>>



Shares of CarMax have demonstrated returns of -1.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -12.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KMX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CarMax, Inc. (KMX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.