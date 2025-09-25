CarMax (KMX) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

CarMax (KMX) reported $6.59 billion in revenue for the quarter ended August 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 6%. EPS of $0.64 for the same period compares to $0.85 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.05 billion, representing a surprise of -6.52%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -37.86%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.03.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Comparable Store Used Vehicles Sales - YoY change : -7.1% compared to the 1.5% average estimate based on six analysts.

: -7.1% compared to the 1.5% average estimate based on six analysts. Number of stores - Total : 250 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 252.

: 250 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 252. Average Selling Prices - Used vehicles : $25.99 thousand versus $26.29 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.

: $25.99 thousand versus $26.29 thousand estimated by five analysts on average. Gross Profit per Unit - Used vehicle : $2,216.00 compared to the $2,294.14 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $2,216.00 compared to the $2,294.14 average estimate based on five analysts. Gross Profit per Unit - Wholesale vehicle : $993.00 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $957.55.

: $993.00 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $957.55. Net sales and operating revenues- Wholesale vehicle : $1.15 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.16 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.4%.

: $1.15 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.16 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.4%. Net sales and operating revenues- Other sales and revenues : $174.4 million versus $186.64 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.2% change.

: $174.4 million versus $186.64 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.2% change. Net sales and operating revenues- Used vehicle : $5.27 billion versus $5.78 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.2% change.

: $5.27 billion versus $5.78 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.2% change. Other sales and revenues- Third-party finance fees, net : $-0.8 million versus $0.16 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -157.1% change.

: $-0.8 million versus $0.16 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -157.1% change. Other sales and revenues- Extended protection plan revenues : $115.1 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $126.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.2%.

: $115.1 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $126.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.2%. Other sales and revenues- Other : $22.2 million compared to the $23.35 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.8% year over year.

: $22.2 million compared to the $23.35 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.8% year over year. Other sales and revenues- Advertising & subscription revenues: $37.9 million compared to the $34.85 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.5% year over year.

Here is how CarMax performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of CarMax have returned -8.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

