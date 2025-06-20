CarMax (KMX) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

CarMax (KMX) reported $7.55 billion in revenue for the quarter ended May 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.1%. EPS of $1.38 for the same period compares to $0.97 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.52 billion, representing a surprise of +0.40%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.95%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.18.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how CarMax performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable Store Used Vehicles Sales - YoY change : 6.6% versus 6.6% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 6.6% versus 6.6% estimated by seven analysts on average. Gross Profit per Unit - Used vehicles gross profit : $2,407 versus $2,376.50 estimated by six analysts on average.

: $2,407 versus $2,376.50 estimated by six analysts on average. Revenue per vehicle retailed (ASP) - Used vehicles : $26.12 thousand versus the six-analyst average estimate of $26.75 thousand.

: $26.12 thousand versus the six-analyst average estimate of $26.75 thousand. Gross Profit per Unit - Wholesale vehicles gross profit : $1,047 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1,054.24.

: $1,047 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1,054.24. Revenue per vehicle retailed (ASP) - Wholesale vehicles : $7.96 thousand compared to the $8.29 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.

: $7.96 thousand compared to the $8.29 thousand average estimate based on five analysts. Net sales- Wholesale vehicles : $1.25 billion versus $1.31 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.3% change.

: $1.25 billion versus $1.31 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.3% change. Net sales- Other : $190.36 million versus $189.46 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.1% change.

: $190.36 million versus $189.46 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.1% change. Net sales- Used vehicles : $6.10 billion versus $6.02 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.5% change.

: $6.10 billion versus $6.02 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.5% change. Other sales and revenues- Third-party finance fees, net : -$0.70 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of -$1.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -58.8%.

: -$0.70 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of -$1.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -58.8%. Other sales and revenues- Extended protection plan revenues : $131.70 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $128.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.9%.

: $131.70 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $128.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.9%. Other sales and revenues- Other : $22.90 million versus $25.17 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.3% change.

: $22.90 million versus $25.17 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.3% change. Other sales and revenues- Advertising & subscription revenues: $36.50 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $34.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.2%.

Shares of CarMax have returned +1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

CarMax, Inc. (KMX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

