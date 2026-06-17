CarMax (KMX) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

CarMax (KMX) reported $8.01 billion in revenue for the quarter ended May 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.2%. EPS of $1.31 for the same period compares to $1.38 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.6 billion, representing a surprise of +5.43%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +39.61%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.94.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Number of stores - Total : 256 versus 257 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 256 versus 257 estimated by four analysts on average. Number of stores - opened : 1 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1.

: 1 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1. Average Selling Prices - Used vehicles : $27.29 thousand compared to the $26.35 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: $27.29 thousand compared to the $26.35 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Unit Sales - Wholesale vehicles : 162,064 compared to the 151,525 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 162,064 compared to the 151,525 average estimate based on three analysts. Gross Profit per Unit - Wholesale vehicle : $1,046.00 compared to the $974.34 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $1,046.00 compared to the $974.34 average estimate based on three analysts. Net sales and operating revenues- Wholesale vehicle : $1.43 billion versus $1.23 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14% change.

: $1.43 billion versus $1.23 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14% change. Other sales and revenues- Extended protection plan revenues : $133.5 million compared to the $131.82 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.4% year over year.

: $133.5 million compared to the $131.82 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.4% year over year. Net sales and operating revenues- Used vehicle : $6.39 billion versus $6.18 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change.

: $6.39 billion versus $6.18 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change. Other sales and revenues- Third-party finance fees, net : $-4.5 million versus $-1.99 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +542.9% change.

: $-4.5 million versus $-1.99 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +542.9% change. Net sales and operating revenues- Other sales and revenues : $194.55 million compared to the $190.21 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.2% year over year.

: $194.55 million compared to the $190.21 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.2% year over year. Other sales and revenues- Other : $28.9 million versus $17.52 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.2% change.

: $28.9 million versus $17.52 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.2% change. Other sales and revenues- Advertising & subscription revenues: $36.7 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $36.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.6%.

Here is how CarMax performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for CarMax here>>>

Shares of CarMax have returned +43.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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