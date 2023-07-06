Carmax (KMX) Price Target Increased by 12.06% to 79.20

The average one-year price target for Carmax (NYSE:KMX) has been revised to 79.20 / share. This is an increase of 12.06% from the prior estimate of 70.67 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 44.44 to a high of 99.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.70% from the latest reported closing price of 82.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1310 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carmax. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KMX is 0.33%, an increase of 3.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.95% to 214,868K shares. The put/call ratio of KMX is 1.84, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 10,278K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,437K shares, representing a decrease of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMX by 44.01% over the last quarter.

PMSBX - MidCap Fund (f holds 6,353K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,508K shares, representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMX by 0.79% over the last quarter.

Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb holds 6,133K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,271K shares, representing a decrease of 2.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMX by 7.98% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 5,936K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,972K shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMX by 0.05% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 5,560K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,997K shares, representing a decrease of 43.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMX by 30.70% over the last quarter.

Carmax Background Information

CarMax, the nation's largest retailer of used cars, revolutionized the automotive retail industry by driving integrity, honesty and transparency in every interaction. The company offers a truly personalized experience with the option for customers to do as much, or as little, online and in-store as they want. CarMax also provides a variety of vehicle delivery methods, including home delivery, contactless curbside pickup and appointments in its stores. During the fiscal year ending February 29, 2020, CarMax sold more than 830,000 used cars and more than 465,000 wholesale vehicles at its in-store auctions. CarMax has 220 stores, over 25,000 Associates, and is proud to have been recognized for 16 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®.

