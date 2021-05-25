CarMax (KMX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

CarMax (KMX) closed the most recent trading day at $113.37, moving -0.45% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the used car dealership chain had lost 13.35% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.59% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from KMX as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, KMX is projected to report earnings of $1.60 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 595.65%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.03 billion, up 86.73% from the prior-year quarter.

KMX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.84 per share and revenue of $22.67 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +29.2% and +19.61%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for KMX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.64% higher. KMX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note KMX's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.5. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.11.

Investors should also note that KMX has a PEG ratio of 1.29 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.49 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

