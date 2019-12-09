CarMax (KMX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

CarMax (KMX) closed the most recent trading day at $96.69, moving -0.7% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.32% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the used car dealership chain had gained 3.49% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.51% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from KMX as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be December 20, 2019. On that day, KMX is projected to report earnings of $1.15 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.65 billion, up 8.15% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.31 per share and revenue of $19.95 billion, which would represent changes of +10.86% and +9.76%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for KMX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.35% higher within the past month. KMX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note KMX's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.35. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.91.

It is also worth noting that KMX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.46. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.59 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

