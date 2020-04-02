CarMax Inc. Reveals Increase In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - CarMax Inc. (KMX) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $214.93 million, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $192.56 million, or $1.13 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.8% to $4.96 billion from $4.32 billion last year.

CarMax Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $214.93 Mln. vs. $192.56 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.30 vs. $1.13 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.13 -Revenue (Q4): $4.96 Bln vs. $4.32 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.