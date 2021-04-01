CarMax Inc. Reports Decline In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - CarMax Inc. (KMX) reported earnings for fourth quarter that fell from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $209.95 million, or $1.27 per share. This compares with $214.93 million, or $1.30 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.0% to $5.16 billion from $4.96 billion last year.

CarMax Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $209.95 Mln. vs. $214.93 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.27 vs. $1.30 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.26 -Revenue (Q4): $5.16 Bln vs. $4.96 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.