CarMax Inc. Q4 Profit Declines, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - CarMax Inc. (KMX) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $69.01 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $159.84 million, or $0.98 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 25.6% to $5.72 billion from $7.69 billion last year.

CarMax Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $69.01 Mln. vs. $159.84 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.44 vs. $0.98 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.24 -Revenue (Q4): $5.72 Bln vs. $7.69 Bln last year.

