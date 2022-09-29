CarMax Inc. Q2 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - CarMax Inc. (KMX) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $125.91 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $285.27 million, or $1.72 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $8.14 billion from $7.99 billion last year.

CarMax Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $125.91 Mln. vs. $285.27 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.79 vs. $1.72 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $8.14 Bln vs. $7.99 Bln last year.

