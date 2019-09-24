CarMax Inc. Q2 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - CarMax Inc. (KMX) announced a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's profit came in at $233.60 million, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $220.89 million, or $1.24 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.0% to $5.20 billion from $4.77 billion last year.

CarMax Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $233.60 Mln. vs. $220.89 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.40 vs. $1.24 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.33 -Revenue (Q2): $5.20 Bln vs. $4.77 Bln last year.

