CarMax Inc. Profit Climbs In Q3, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - CarMax Inc. (KMX) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $269.44 million, or $1.63 per share. This compares with $235.30 million, or $1.42 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 64.7% to $8.53 billion from $5.18 billion last year.

CarMax Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $269.44 Mln. vs. $235.30 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.63 vs. $1.42 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.44 -Revenue (Q3): $8.53 Bln vs. $5.18 Bln last year.

