CarMax Inc. Earnings Rise In Q2

(RTTNews) - CarMax Inc. (KMX) revealed a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $296.70 million, or $1.79 per share. This compares with $233.60 million, or $1.40 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $5.37 billion from $5.20 billion last year.

CarMax Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $296.70 Mln. vs. $233.60 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.79 vs. $1.40 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.08 -Revenue (Q2): $5.37 Bln vs. $5.20 Bln last year.

