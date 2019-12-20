CarMax Inc. Bottom Line Drops In Q3

(RTTNews) - CarMax Inc. (KMX) announced a profit for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $173.16 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $190.31 million, or $1.09 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.4% to $4.79 billion from $4.30 billion last year.

CarMax Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $173.16 Mln. vs. $190.31 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.04 vs. $1.09 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.16 -Revenue (Q3): $4.79 Bln vs. $4.30 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.