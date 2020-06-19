CarMax Inc. Announces Retreat In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - CarMax Inc. (KMX) revealed earnings for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $4.98 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $266.74 million, or $1.59 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 39.9% to $3.23 billion from $5.37 billion last year.

CarMax Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $4.98 Mln. vs. $266.74 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.03 vs. $1.59 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.04 -Revenue (Q1): $3.23 Bln vs. $5.37 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.