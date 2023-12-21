CarMax Inc. Announces Climb In Q3 Profit, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - CarMax Inc. (KMX) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $82.00 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $37.58 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.5% to $6.15 billion from $6.51 billion last year.

CarMax Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $82.00 Mln. vs. $37.58 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.52 vs. $0.24 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q3): $6.15 Bln vs. $6.51 Bln last year.

