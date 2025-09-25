CarMax Inc. Reveals Fall In Q2 Profit, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - CarMax Inc. (KMX) revealed a profit for second quarter that Dropped, from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $95.38 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $132.81 million, or $0.85 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.03 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.0% to $6.594 billion from $7.013 billion last year.

CarMax Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $95.38 Mln. vs. $132.81 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.64 vs. $0.85 last year. -Revenue: $6.594 Bln vs. $7.013 Bln last year.

