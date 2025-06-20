CarMax Inc. Announces Rise In Q1 Profit, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - CarMax Inc. (KMX) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $210.38 million, or $1.38 per share. This compares with $152.44 million, or $0.97 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.1% to $7.546 billion from $7.113 billion last year.

CarMax Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

