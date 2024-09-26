CarMax Inc. Announces Advance In Q2 Income, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - CarMax Inc. (KMX) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $132.81 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $118.64 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.8% to $7.013 billion from $7.073 billion last year.

CarMax Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

