CARMAX Earnings Results: $KMX Reports Quarterly Earnings

CARMAX ($KMX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported earnings of $0.64 per share, missing estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $6,003,120,000, beating estimates of $5,973,402,600 by $29,717,400.

CARMAX Insider Trading Activity

CARMAX insiders have traded $KMX stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KMX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM D NASH (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 120,513 shares for an estimated $10,030,952 .

. JAMES LYSKI (EVP, Chief Growth & Strat Off) sold 57,986 shares for an estimated $4,717,161

JON G DANIELS (SVP, CAF) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 47,845 shares for an estimated $4,042,263 .

. MOHAMMAD SHAMIM (EVP and CITO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,845 shares for an estimated $1,890,219 .

. JILL A LIVESAY (VP, Controller & PAO) sold 13,009 shares for an estimated $1,053,729

TYLER TUITE (SVP & Chief Product Officer) sold 4,869 shares for an estimated $411,820

ENRIQUE N MAYOR-MORA (EVP & CFO) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $407,150

CARMAX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 311 institutional investors add shares of CARMAX stock to their portfolio, and 344 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CARMAX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $KMX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KMX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 01/13.

CARMAX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KMX in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/26/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/20/2024

Wedbush issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024

CARMAX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KMX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KMX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $95.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Steven Shemesh from RBC Capital set a target price of $103.0 on 12/20/2024

on 12/20/2024 Scot Ciccarelli from Truist Financial set a target price of $88.0 on 12/19/2024

