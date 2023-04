(RTTNews) - CarMax Inc. (KMX) shares are gaining on Tuesday morning trade after fourth quarter earnings beat estimates. The company reported a quarterly profit of $69.01 million or $0.44 per share, while analysts were looking for $0.24 per share.

Currently, shares are at $72.05, up 9.40 percent from the previous close of $65.86 on a volume of 3,014,980.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.