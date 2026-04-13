Carmax Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for KMX

In trading on Monday, shares of Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $48.12, changing hands as high as $49.40 per share. Carmax Inc. shares are currently trading up about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KMX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KMX's low point in its 52 week range is $30.26 per share, with $71.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.31.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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