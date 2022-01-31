Carmat to resume implants of Aeson artificial heart in October

Publisher
Reuters
Published

French medical devices company Carmat will resume implants of its Aeson artificial hearts in October this year, it said on Monday, having suspended them temporarily last December because of quality issues affecting some of the devices.

Jan 31 (Reuters) - French medical devices company Carmat ALCAR.PA will resume implants of its Aeson artificial hearts in October this year, it said on Monday, having suspended them temporarily last December because of quality issues affecting some of the devices.

"A rigorous investigation concluded that quality defects on two distinct components of the prosthesis were the root cause of these issues," the group said in a statement.

(Reporting by Valentine Baldassari Editing by David Goodman )

((Valentine.Baldassari@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 39;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More