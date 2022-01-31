Carmat to resume implants of Aeson artificial heart in October

Jan 31 (Reuters) - French medical devices company Carmat ALCAR.PA will resume implants of its Aeson artificial hearts in October this year, it said on Monday, having suspended them temporarily last December because of quality issues affecting some of the devices.

"A rigorous investigation concluded that quality defects on two distinct components of the prosthesis were the root cause of these issues," the group said in a statement.

(Reporting by Valentine Baldassari Editing by David Goodman )

