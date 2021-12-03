Carmat temporarily suspends implants of its Aeson artificial hearts

Sarah Morland Reuters
Published

French medical device company Carmat on Friday said it had temporarily suspended implants of its Aeson artificial hearts.

It said suspension followed a quality issue affecting some of its prostheses and was a precautionary measure.

