Carmat temporarily suspends implants of its Aeson artificial hearts

Dec 3 (Reuters) - French medical device company Carmat ALCAR.PA on Friday said it had temporarily suspended implants of its Aeson artificial hearts.

It said suspension followed a quality issue affecting some of its prostheses and was a precautionary measure.

(Reporting by Sarah Morland, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 92;))

