CARMAT says its Aeson artificial heart product will form part of French clinical study

PARIS, Jan 4 (Reuters) - French healthcare and medical technology company CARMAT ALCAR.PA said on Wednesday that its Aeson artificial heart product would be implemented within the framework of a clinical study in France known as 'EFICAS'.

"EFICAS is the largest study undertaken by CARMAT at this stage, and I am delighted that it will entirely take place in France, thus enabling our country's patients to benefit from our therapy. This is a crucial study, as it will eventually notably allow us to obtain Aeson’s reimbursement in France," said CARMAT chief executive Stéphane Piat in a statement.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

