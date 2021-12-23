Carmat says it completed its investigation into heart implant issues

French medical tech company Carmat on Thursday said it has completed an internal investigation after quality issues affected some of its heart prostheses.

"This investigation, which is now complete, has enabled the root causes of the quality issue to be identified, and the changes required to prevent its reoccurrence to be determined.", Carmat said.

It added that it would now transfer the findings to the competent regulators, especially in France and the United States, and give a further update in January.

