CARMAT (EPA:ALCAR) Price Target Decreased by 7.49% to 25.70

The average one-year price target for CARMAT (EPA:ALCAR) has been revised to 25.70 / share. This is an decrease of 7.49% from the prior estimate of 27.78 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.20 to a high of 33.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 201.34% from the latest reported closing price of 8.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in CARMAT. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALCAR is 0.00%, a decrease of 16.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.75% to 11K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 11K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 11.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALCAR by 16.07% over the last quarter.

