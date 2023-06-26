Carmakers owe compensation for illegal defeat devices, German court rules

June 26 (Reuters) - Carmakers must in principle compensate owners of diesel cars which only comply with emissions limits in certain temperatures, Germany's highest federal court ruled on Monday in a case against Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE, Mercedes-Benz MBGn.DE and Audi.

Companies could owe diesel car owners between 5% and 15% of the purchase price of their vehicle, the court ruled.

Still, individual cases must be decided in courts of appeal, it added, stopping short of issuing a blanket ruling.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Ilona Wissenbach, Ursula Knapp; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

