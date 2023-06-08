Carmaker Toyota to invest $328 mln in Mexico hybrid pickup plant

MEXICO CITY, June 8 (Reuters) - Japanese carmaker Toyota 7203.T will invest a further $328 million in a plant in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato, it said on Thursday, as it looks to adapt its production processes for a new hybrid model of its Tacoma pickup truck.

(Reporting by Sarah Morland and Kylie Madry; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.