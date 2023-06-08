News & Insights

Carmaker Toyota to invest $328 mln in Mexico hybrid pickup plant

June 08, 2023 — 07:24 pm EDT

Written by Sarah Morland and Kylie Madry for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, June 8 (Reuters) - Japanese carmaker Toyota 7203.T will invest a further $328 million in a plant in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato, it said on Thursday, as it looks to adapt its production processes for a new hybrid model of its Tacoma pickup truck.

