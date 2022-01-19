Carmaker Stellantis to announce strategic plan in March
PARIS, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis STLA.MI, whose brands include Citroen and Fiat, said it would announce a new long-term strategic plan in March.
"A bright future ahead: Long-term strategic plan to be announced on March 1, 2022 ," the company said on Wednesday.
