Carmaker Stellantis to announce strategic plan in March

PARIS, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis STLA.MI, whose brands include Citroen and Fiat, said it would announce a new long-term strategic plan in March.

"A bright future ahead: Long-term strategic plan to be announced on March 1, 2022 ," the company said on Wednesday.

