STLA

Carmaker Stellantis to announce strategic plan in March

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Carmaker Stellantis, whose brands include Citroen and Fiat, said it would announce a new long-term strategic plan in March.

PARIS, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis STLA.MI, whose brands include Citroen and Fiat, said it would announce a new long-term strategic plan in March.

"A bright future ahead: Long-term strategic plan to be announced on March 1, 2022 ," the company said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

STLA

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters