US Markets
STLA

Carmaker Stellantis strikes nickel sulphate supply deal with Terrafame

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

January 18, 2023 — 02:57 am EST

Written by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Alvise Armellini for Reuters ->

Adds CEO comment, background

PARIS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis STLA.MI and Finnish company Terrafame announced on Wednesday that they had struck a deal whereby Terrafame will supply Stellantis with nickel sulphate over a five-year period, starting from 2025 onwards.

"This agreement is part of the key raw material sourcing to fit with our electrified vehicle battery pack needs,” Stellantis Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said in a statement.

Stellantis, the world's third-largest automotive group by sales, including brands Peugeot, Fiat, Chrysler and Jeep, wants 100% of its European passenger car sales and 50% of its U.S. passenger car and light-duty truck sales to be battery electric vehicles by 2030.

The carmaker said the agreement with Terrafame "will

cover a significant portion of the needs for sustainable regionally sourced nickel."

Last week, Stellantis struck a deal with Australian miner Element 25E25.AX for the supply of manganese sulphite, the latest in a series of accords for the procurement of raw materials for electric batteries.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Alvise Armellini, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STLA
GME

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.