Carmaker Stellantis flags improved business performance in China

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis STLA.MI on Friday said that its business performance in China improved markedly in 2021, with its Dongfeng Peugeot Citroen Automobile selling more than 100,000 vehicles.

"Since day one of Stellantis, we analysed the situation together with our partners and we are now finalising our plans for China, which we consider as a strategic market in terms of untapped potential," said Stellantis Chief Operating Officer Gregoire Olivier.

