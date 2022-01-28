Carmaker Stellantis flags improved business performance in China

PARIS, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis STLA.MI on Friday said that its business performance in China improved markedly in 2021, with its Dongfeng Peugeot Citroen Automobile selling more than 100,000 vehicles.

"Since day one of Stellantis, we analysed the situation together with our partners and we are now finalising our plans for China, which we consider as a strategic market in terms of untapped potential," said Stellantis Chief Operating Officer Gregoire Olivier.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by David Goodman )

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.