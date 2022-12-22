Carmaker Renault issues 210 bln yen bond

PARIS, Dec 22 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault RENA.PA announced on Thursday that it had successfully placed a 210 billion yen ($1.6 billion) new bond, which would mature in December 2026 and would carry a coupon of 2.80 percent.

($1 = 131.7800 yen)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

