Carmaker Renault issues 210 bln yen bond

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

December 22, 2022 — 01:40 am EST

Written by Sudip Kar-Gupta for Reuters ->

PARIS, Dec 22 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault RENA.PA announced on Thursday that it had successfully placed a 210 billion yen ($1.6 billion) new bond, which would mature in December 2026 and would carry a coupon of 2.80 percent.

($1 = 131.7800 yen)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

