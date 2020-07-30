Carlyle's second-quarter earnings fall less than expected

By comparison, Blackstone said its private equity portfolio grew 12.8% in the second quarter, with opportunistic and core real estate funds rising by 1.6% and 3%, respectively.

Under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Carlyle reported a profit of $145.9 million, up from a $612 million loss in the first quarter, driven by the appreciation of its funds.

"Our outlook remains appropriately prudent given an uncertain economic backdrop, though we continue to be active and well positioned to find attractive investment opportunities around the world," Carlyle Co-CEO Kewsong Lee said in a statement.

Carlyle said its total assets under management was $221 billion at the end of June, up from $217 billion in the prior quarter.

Carlyle declared a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share.

(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Chibuike.Oguh@thomsonreuters.com; 1-332-219-1834))

