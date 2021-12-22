Carlyle will struggle to bag elusive Aussie prize

Reuters Reuters

MELBOURNE (Reuters Breakingviews) - Carlyle’s 14-month on-again, off-again pursuit of one of Australia’s most sought-after M&A targets may finally be at an end. In November the private-equity firm suddenly returned with an offer for Link Administration, the shareholder services company it had first approached a year earlier. Since then, the target has seen off all suitors, including KKR and software developer SS&C Technologies. Now Canada’s Dye & Durham https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/dye-amp-durham-announces-agreement-to-acquire-link-group-in-transformative-c-3-2-billion-transaction-876366080.html, which had earlier contemplated joining the takeover throng, has struck an agreed deal valuing Link’s equity at A$2.8 billion ($2 billion).

Dye’s offer is only around 2% higher than Carlyle’s – mostly courtesy of the share-price rise at PEXA, the mortgage-settlement company 43%-owned by Link. But Dye boss Matthew Proud reckons he can squeeze out C$125 million ($97 million) in annual costs. Taxed and capitalised, those are worth roughly a third of the value of the entire deal – and some two-thirds, after stripping out the PEXA stake. It’s hard to see Carlyle beating that. Bowing out for the final time looks like the best move. (By Antony Currie)

