Carlyle To Join GTCR As Shareholder In Resonetics - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - GTCR, a private equity firm, said its portfolio company, Resonetics has sold a minority equity stake to funds affiliated with Carlyle (CG), valuing Resonetics at approximately $2.25 billion. The investment will support continued growth and expansion of specialized medical device contract manufacturer, GTCR said.

Resonetics is a pioneer in advanced engineering and manufacturing solutions for the life sciences industry. It is specialized in laser processing, centerless grinding, nitinol processing, thin-wall stainless steel and precious metal tubing, photochemical machining, metal fabrication, and fiber optic sensors.

