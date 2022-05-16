US Markets
Carlyle to buy U.S. defense contractor ManTech for about $3.9 bln

Credit: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

May 16 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc CG.O said on Monday it had entered an all-cash deal to buy U.S. defense contractor ManTech International Corp MANT.O for $3.93 bln.

Reuters exclusively reported in February that ManTech's co-founder, George Pederson, was exploring options for his controlling stake that included a sale of the company.

