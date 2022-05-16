Carlyle to buy U.S. defense contractor ManTech for about $3.9 bln

Corrects key word used by media clients to MANTECH INTL-M&A/CARLYLE GROUP, from CARLYLE-M&A/MANTECH INTL

May 16 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc CG.O said on Monday it had entered an all-cash deal to buy U.S. defense contractor ManTech International Corp MANT.O for $3.93 bln.

Reuters exclusively reported in February that ManTech's co-founder, George Pederson, was exploring options for his controlling stake that included a sale of the company.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta, Aishwarya Nair and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

