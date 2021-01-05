US Markets
CG

Carlyle to buy Japanese testing-tools maker Rigaku to help IPO pursuit

Contributors
partnering with Carlyle Reuters
Rigaku Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

U.S. buyout firm Carlyle Group said on Wednesday it will buy Japan's Rigaku Corp, confirming a media report from earlier in the day that put the deal value at about $1 billion, as the manufacturer of X-ray-based testing tools plans to go public.

By partnering with Carlyle, Rigaku "will seek to list the holding company in the coming years," the Japanese company said in a separate statement, adding that its annual revenue stands at about 44 billion yen, around two-thirds of which were generated overseas.

($1 = 102.7900 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular