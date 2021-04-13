Carlyle To Acquire Majority Stake In Beautycounter - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Carlyle Group (CG) has acquired a majority stake in Beautycounter. The deal values the company at $1 billion. The Santa Monica, CA-based Beautycounter is an omni-channel clean beauty brand.

Beautycounter offers more than 100 products, including Fast Company's Most Innovative, Allure's Best of Beauty, Glamour's Beauty Awards, Refinery29's Innovators List, WWD's 2019 Best-Performing Beauty Company, and CNBC's Disruptor 50.

Jay Sammons, Head of Global Consumer, Media & Retail, The Carlyle Group, said: "Beautycounter is a pioneer and leader in the fast-growing clean beauty industry, and we see an opportunity to support a talented, founder-led team in amplifying the brand's mission to change beauty forever."

