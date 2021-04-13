Markets
CG

Carlyle To Acquire Majority Stake In Beautycounter - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Carlyle Group (CG) has acquired a majority stake in Beautycounter. The deal values the company at $1 billion. The Santa Monica, CA-based Beautycounter is an omni-channel clean beauty brand.

Beautycounter offers more than 100 products, including Fast Company's Most Innovative, Allure's Best of Beauty, Glamour's Beauty Awards, Refinery29's Innovators List, WWD's 2019 Best-Performing Beauty Company, and CNBC's Disruptor 50.

Jay Sammons, Head of Global Consumer, Media & Retail, The Carlyle Group, said: "Beautycounter is a pioneer and leader in the fast-growing clean beauty industry, and we see an opportunity to support a talented, founder-led team in amplifying the brand's mission to change beauty forever."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular