Carlyle to acquire Czech optics maker Meopta

PRAGUE, May 31 (Reuters) - Investment group Carlyle has agreed to acquire Czech optical manufacturer Meopta Optika, the companies said on Wednesday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Meopta's owners, the Rausnitz family, will retain an undisclosed minority stake, the joint statement said.

On Monday, Czech newspaper Hospodarske Noviny reported Carlyle had agreed to pay nearly 700 million euros ($770.56 million) for Meopta.

The company makes optical and optoelectronic systems for semiconductor, medical, and industrial uses, as well as for defence applications. The 90-year-old firm employs over 1,700.

It has seen record earnings on the back of a global semiconductor boom. Net profit reached 806 million crowns ($37.94 million) in 2021 on revenue of 3.6 billion crowns, according to Hospodarske Noviny.

Carlyle said the deal was expected to close this year. The acquisition follows its purchase of Czech microscope manufacturer Tescan Orsay announced last December.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

($1 = 21.2420 Czech crowns)

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Jason Hovet; editing by David Evans)

