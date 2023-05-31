Carlyle to acquire Czech optics maker Meopta

PRAGUE, May 31 (Reuters) - Investment group Carlyle has agreed to acquire Czech optical manufacturer Meopta Optika, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

On Monday, Czech newspaper Hospodarske Noviny reported Carlyle had agreed to pay nearly 700 million euros ($770.56 million) for Meopta.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Jason Hovet)

