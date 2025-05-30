Carlyle, SK Capital, Beacon Set To Close Bluebird Bio Acquisition

(RTTNews) - Investment firm Carlyle Group Inc. (CG), along with SK Capital Partners, LP and Beacon Parent Holdings, L.P., on Friday announced that the proposed acquisition of bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) would close on June 2 as all conditions of the tender offer have been met.

The tender offer, which was launched on March 7 to acquire bluebird bio, expired on May 29, and was not extended.

It was in mid February that Bluebird Bio agreed to be acquired by Carlyle And SK Capital for either $3.00 per share plus a potential $6.84 in cash per contingent value right per share, or $5.00 per share in cash.

Equiniti Trust Company reported that about 5.87 million shares, or 59.8% of bluebird's outstanding stock, were validly tendered by the deadline of the offer.

The acquisition is expected to be completed through a merger of Beacon Merger Sub, Inc. into bluebird under Delaware law, without a stockholder vote, as outlined in the Merger Agreement signed on February 21.

Bluebird Bio is currently trading, 0.0020% at $4.9750 on the Nasdaq.

Carlyle is currently trading, 1.75% lesser at $45.08 on the Nasdaq.

