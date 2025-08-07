Carlyle Shares Gain 4.7% as Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, AUM Rises Y/Y

The Carlyle Group Inc. CG reported second-quarter 2025 post-tax distributable earnings per share of 91 cents, which matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The figure compared favorably with earnings of 78 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of CG have gained 4.7% in yesterday’s trading session.

Results benefited from increases in realized performance revenues, segmental revenues and fee revenues. A rise in the assets under management (AUM) balance offered support. However, an increase in expenses acted as a headwind.

Net income attributable to Carlyle was $319.7 million compared with $148.2 million in the year-ago quarter.

Carlyle’s Revenues & Expenses Rise

Second-quarter segmental revenues were $984 million, up 24.7% from the year-ago quarter. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.8%.

Total segment fee revenues were up 15.1% year over year to $676.2 million. An increase in transaction and portfolio advisory fees, as well as fee-related performance revenues, led to the rise.

Realized performance revenues jumped 66% from the year-ago quarter to $259.8 million.

Total segmental expenses rose 24.1% to $553 million.

CG’s Total AUM Rises

As of June 30, 2025, total AUM was $465 billion, up 6.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The fee-earning AUM was $325 billion, which rose 5.9% year over year.

Carlyle’s Capital Distribution Activities

In the reported quarter, CG repurchased or withheld 2.3 million shares of common stock for $104 million. As of June 30, 2025, $0.6 billion worth of shares were available under the authorization.

The company also declared a quarterly dividend of 35 cents per share. The dividend will be paid out on Aug. 28, 2025, to shareholders of record as of Aug. 18, 2025.

Our View on CG

A rising total AUM balance, along with efforts to expand its investment platforms, will likely support Carlyle’s revenue growth in the long run. However, the rise in expenses is a headwind. Further, the competitive financial environment, along with the volatile macroeconomic backdrop, is concerning.

Carlyle Group Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Carlyle Group Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Carlyle Group Inc. Quote

CG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Asset Managers

Lazard Inc.’s LAZ second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of 52 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 38 cents. This compared favorably with earnings of 49 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

LAZ’s results were positively impacted by increases in revenues in the financial advisory and asset management sectors. A rise in AUM balances was another positive. However, a decrease in revenues in the corporate segment and elevated operating expenses acted as a spoilsport.

BlackRock’s BLK second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $12.05 per share handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.66. The figure reflects a rise of 16% from the year-ago quarter.

The results of BLK benefited from a rise in revenues. AUM witnessed robust growth, reaching a record high of $12.52 trillion, driven by net inflows, market appreciation, and a favorable foreign exchange impact. However, higher expenses acted as a headwind.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BlackRock (BLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lazard, Inc. (LAZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.