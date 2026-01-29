Markets

Carlyle To Sell Iwasaki Electric To Stanley Electric For Undisclosed Terms

January 29, 2026 — 01:33 am EST

(RTTNews) - The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG, CGABL), a Japanese investment firm, on Wednesday said it has agreed to sell Iwasaki Electric Co. Ltd., a provider of light sources, to Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (6923.T, STAEF, STAEY), a manufacturer of automotive and electronic components, for undisclosed terms.

The transaction is expected to close by April 2026.

Carlyle acquired Iwasaki in 2023 and worked with management to strengthen the Lighting Solutions and Applied Optics and Environment Solutions businesses.

The company said the initiatives supported Iwasaki's transition from a legacy high-intensity discharge lamp business to LED solutions.

The shift also included moving from a product-centric to a solution-centric model, with Connected Smart Lighting positioned as a key growth driver.

The company said the sale builds on its track record of industrial investments in Japan, adding that it has invested more than 700 billion yen across over 40 Japanese companies since entering the market in 2000.

On Wednesday, Carlyle had closed at $60.54, 0.22 cents higher on the Nasdaq. In the after-market hours, the stock traded 0.25 cents lesser before ending the trade at $60.29.

Stanley Electric is currently trading 0.13% lesser at JPY 3,042 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

