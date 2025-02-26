Carlyle Secured Lending Profit, Investment Income Decline In Q4; Declares Dividends

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (CGBD) on Wednesday reported lower profit in its fourth quarter, hurt by weak investment income. The company also declared dividends for the first quarter of 2025.

The specialty finance company posted net income of $20.48 million or $0.40 per share in the fourth quarter, down from $28.72 million or $0.57 per share in the same period last year.

During the three-month period, the company, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group Inc., reported net investment income of $24.17 million or $0.47 per share, a decline from $28.24 million or $0.56 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Carlyle Secured Lending recorded total investment income of $56.35 million during the fourth quarter, down from $62.69 million in the last-year period.

Further, the company's Board of Directors has declared a base quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share and a supplemental dividend of $0.05 per share on February 18. The dividends are payable on April 17 to common stockholders of record on March 24.

