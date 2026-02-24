Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. (CGBD) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $19.08 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $20.48 million, or $0.40 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $19.08 million or $0.26 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.7% to $66.91 million from $56.35 million last year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

